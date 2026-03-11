Left Menu

Village Head's Daughter Abducted: Months-Long Silence Broken

A truck driver allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl last November. Her father, not reporting due to social stigma, finally lodged a complaint months later. Police registered a case against Jitendra Kumar Saroj and are working to trace him through his transport company to find the missing girl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:24 IST
A 16-year-old student was reportedly abducted by a truck driver last November. Despite the incident, it wasn't until Tuesday that the girl's father, fearing societal judgment, informed the authorities. The accused, Jitendra Kumar Saroj, is currently being traced by police to locate the missing minor.

According to law enforcement, the girl, a high school junior, vanished on her way to school on November 26, causing her family to conduct their own search. Their efforts were in vain as they soon realized she hadn't made it to school that day. The delayed complaint stems from the family's fear of social repercussions.

Chauri police station's SHO Ram Sarikh Gautam confirmed the case is being investigated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. Raids at Saroj's residence have only found his elderly mother, while efforts continue to track Saroj down. Reports suggest he was last seen with the girl, complicating the investigation further.

