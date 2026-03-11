Left Menu

The 'Killer' Brothers: Uncovering a Long-Running Abuse Case in Northern England

Three brothers, known as the 'Killer' siblings, were convicted for a series of sexual abuses in England 18 years later. Part of Operation Stovewood, the case highlighted severe child abuse. Despite flight risks, justice prevailed through the victims' resilience and extensive investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:26 IST
The 'Killer' Brothers: Uncovering a Long-Running Abuse Case in Northern England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Three British Pakistani brothers, notorious for their horrific crimes, have been convicted, nearly two decades after abusing children and women in Northern England. Dubbed the 'Killer' siblings, Amar, Kamar, and Kamran Ilyas were brought to justice as part of the UK's National Crime Agency's extensive Operation Stovewood investigation.

The brothers were found guilty of multiple sexual offenses, including rape, that spanned over years from Rotherham to Sheffield. The eldest brother, Amar Ilyas, fled to Pakistan, leading to his trial in absentia. Despite the brothers' attempt to escape justice, persistent efforts by law enforcement led to these convictions.

The case underscores the severity of child sexual abuse in the UK and the tenacity of Operation Stovewood, which has been pivotal in bringing numerous perpetrators to justice. The victims, showing remarkable resilience, played a crucial role in ensuring that the Ilyas brothers face the legal consequences of their actions.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026