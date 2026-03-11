The 'Killer' Brothers: Uncovering a Long-Running Abuse Case in Northern England

Three British Pakistani brothers, notorious for their horrific crimes, have been convicted, nearly two decades after abusing children and women in Northern England. Dubbed the 'Killer' siblings, Amar, Kamar, and Kamran Ilyas were brought to justice as part of the UK's National Crime Agency's extensive Operation Stovewood investigation.

The brothers were found guilty of multiple sexual offenses, including rape, that spanned over years from Rotherham to Sheffield. The eldest brother, Amar Ilyas, fled to Pakistan, leading to his trial in absentia. Despite the brothers' attempt to escape justice, persistent efforts by law enforcement led to these convictions.

The case underscores the severity of child sexual abuse in the UK and the tenacity of Operation Stovewood, which has been pivotal in bringing numerous perpetrators to justice. The victims, showing remarkable resilience, played a crucial role in ensuring that the Ilyas brothers face the legal consequences of their actions.