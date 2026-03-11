Current US News Highlights: Elections, Economics, and Emerging Challenges

In Georgia, a contentious runoff election tests former President Donald Trump's influence within the Republican Party. Clay Fuller, Trump's favored candidate, will compete with Democrat Shawn Harris in an effort to succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. The outcome could signal Trump's continuing sway among GOP voters.

A separate investigation has revealed that a foreign hacker accessed sensitive files related to the FBI's probe into Jeffrey Epstein, breaching the agency's New York Field Office's server. Details of the hacking incident remain under wraps, raising questions about national security and data protection.

Meanwhile, the U.S. faces economic challenges as car prices surge. Legislative debates over the cause highlight deep political divides, with Republicans blaming regulations and Democrats attributing the issue to tariffs. This economic pressure underscores broader concerns about inflation and the cost of living.