Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Karnataka: Four Arrested, MDMA Seized

Four individuals were arrested and MDMA valued at Rs 1.79 lakh was seized during a police raid in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka. The operation, based on a tip-off, uncovered 17.97 grams of the narcotic at a rented house. Additional materials, including a knife, were also confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:48 IST
Major Drug Bust in Karnataka: Four Arrested, MDMA Seized
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, arrested four individuals and seized MDMA worth approximately Rs 1.79 lakh. The arrest came during a raid at a residence in Indira Nagar, following a reliable tip-off.

Authorities found the suspects in possession of 17.97 grams of MDMA, a synthetic narcotic, along with a knife and other related items. The operation was spearheaded by a team from the Vitla Police Station, who acted swiftly to apprehend the accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. An in-depth investigation is currently underway to uncover further details, police officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026