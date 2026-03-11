Major Drug Bust in Karnataka: Four Arrested, MDMA Seized

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, arrested four individuals and seized MDMA worth approximately Rs 1.79 lakh. The arrest came during a raid at a residence in Indira Nagar, following a reliable tip-off.

Authorities found the suspects in possession of 17.97 grams of MDMA, a synthetic narcotic, along with a knife and other related items. The operation was spearheaded by a team from the Vitla Police Station, who acted swiftly to apprehend the accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. An in-depth investigation is currently underway to uncover further details, police officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)