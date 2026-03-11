Left Menu

Global Leaders Convene for Pivotal Discussions Across Continents

A comprehensive timetable of global political and economic events spanning continents highlights diplomatic engagements and key discussions. World leaders from South Korea to the EU and the US will collaborate on defense, trade, and economic matters. Notable meetings include multilateral talks, economic forecasts, and anniversaries of significant historical events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:50 IST
Global Leaders Convene for Pivotal Discussions Across Continents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, the global political stage is set for a series of impactful discussions as leaders from South Korea to the European Union convene for numerous bilateral and multilateral talks.

Noteworthy is the anticipated session in Seoul between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Ghana's President John Mahama, focusing on defense and trade cooperation, among others.

Simultaneously, in Europe, political engagements include talks between Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, as well as a strategic forecast announcement by Sweden's Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026