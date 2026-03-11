Global Leaders Convene for Pivotal Discussions Across Continents
A comprehensive timetable of global political and economic events spanning continents highlights diplomatic engagements and key discussions. World leaders from South Korea to the EU and the US will collaborate on defense, trade, and economic matters. Notable meetings include multilateral talks, economic forecasts, and anniversaries of significant historical events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:50 IST
This week, the global political stage is set for a series of impactful discussions as leaders from South Korea to the European Union convene for numerous bilateral and multilateral talks.
Noteworthy is the anticipated session in Seoul between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Ghana's President John Mahama, focusing on defense and trade cooperation, among others.
Simultaneously, in Europe, political engagements include talks between Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, as well as a strategic forecast announcement by Sweden's Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson.