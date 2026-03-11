Global Leaders Convene for Pivotal Discussions Across Continents

This week, the global political stage is set for a series of impactful discussions as leaders from South Korea to the European Union convene for numerous bilateral and multilateral talks.

Noteworthy is the anticipated session in Seoul between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Ghana's President John Mahama, focusing on defense and trade cooperation, among others.

Simultaneously, in Europe, political engagements include talks between Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, as well as a strategic forecast announcement by Sweden's Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson.