Veterans Rally at Jantar Mantar: Demands for Healthcare and Recruitment Reform

Hundreds of retired army servicemen convened at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, voicing dissatisfaction over the perceived failings of a healthcare scheme and the Agnipath recruitment model. Organized by the All India Congress Committee's Ex-Servicemen Department, the protest drew attendees from states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, all demanding improvements in veteran services.

The crux of their grievances centered on the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), which, protesters claimed, falls short in delivering adequate medical care. Mahavir Singh, an army veteran, highlighted discrepancies between government-approved costs and actual expenses for medical procedures, underscoring delays in government reimbursements as a major concern.

Additionally, the protesters expressed discontent with the Agnipath recruitment reform introduced in 2022. Critics argue this scheme undermines long-term welfare benefits and dampens morale by hiring soldiers for only four years, creating disparities between regular soldiers and short-term recruits known as 'Agniveers.'

