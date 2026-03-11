Left Menu

Veterans Rally at Jantar Mantar: Demands for Healthcare and Recruitment Reform

Retired Army servicemen protested at Jantar Mantar against inadequate healthcare and the Agnipath recruitment model. They demanded reforms to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and raised concerns over tax on disability pensions. Participants included representatives from multiple states seeking better benefits and fair recruitment terms.

Updated: 11-03-2026 20:58 IST
Hundreds of retired army servicemen convened at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, voicing dissatisfaction over the perceived failings of a healthcare scheme and the Agnipath recruitment model. Organized by the All India Congress Committee's Ex-Servicemen Department, the protest drew attendees from states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, all demanding improvements in veteran services.

The crux of their grievances centered on the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), which, protesters claimed, falls short in delivering adequate medical care. Mahavir Singh, an army veteran, highlighted discrepancies between government-approved costs and actual expenses for medical procedures, underscoring delays in government reimbursements as a major concern.

Additionally, the protesters expressed discontent with the Agnipath recruitment reform introduced in 2022. Critics argue this scheme undermines long-term welfare benefits and dampens morale by hiring soldiers for only four years, creating disparities between regular soldiers and short-term recruits known as 'Agniveers.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

