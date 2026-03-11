Wildlife Smuggling Bust: 631 Turtles Seized in Odisha
Odisha forest department seized 631 Indian flap shell turtles smuggled from Andhra Pradesh. The turtles were found in a raid in Malkangiri district, in 38 trays, leading to the arrest of seven individuals. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.
In a significant bust, the Odisha forest department seized 631 Indian flap shell turtles during a special operation near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Wednesday. The turtles were discovered in Malkangiri district, sparking concerns over wildlife trafficking across state lines.
Acting promptly on a tip-off, forest personnel from the Motu range, under Malkangiri forest division, conducted the raid and found the turtles stored in 38 plastic trays. Malkangiri DFO Sai Kiran reported the turtles were illegally transported by two individuals from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.
Seven people involved, including the key transporters and five intended buyers, have been arrested. Authorities seized the transport van, six mobile phones, and two motorcycles. A wildlife offence case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to curb this illegal trade.
