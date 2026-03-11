South Africa Targets Elimination of Silicosis in Non-Mining Sectors by 2030

South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating silicosis in non-mining sectors by 2030, as part of a broader effort to protect workers from occupational diseases.

Speaking at a seminar in Kempton Park, Acting Deputy Director-General for Labour Policy and Industrial Relations Thembinkosi Mkalipi said the country has an international obligation, including commitments to the International Labour Organization (ILO), to reduce workers’ exposure to hazardous silica dust.

Rising concern over silicosis cases

Mkalipi warned that research indicates increasing cases of silicosis, highlighting the need for stronger intervention in sectors where workers remain vulnerable.

Silicosis is a progressive and irreversible lung disease caused by inhaling crystalline silica dust, which leads to inflammation, permanent lung scarring and severe breathing difficulties. Although treatment can manage symptoms, the disease often proves fatal.

Workers in industries such as construction, mining, stone fabrication and mineral processing are considered among the most at risk.

Major research study conducted

To assess the prevalence of silicosis in non-mining sectors, the department commissioned a benchmark study carried out by several research institutions:

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOH)

University of the Witwatersrand

Wits Health Consortium

The study examined trends in silicosis and silica-related deaths between 2012 and 2018, while also developing strategies to reduce exposure to respirable silica dust.

Study structured in three phases

According to Nisha Naicker, Head of Epidemiology and Surveillance at the NIOH, the research was divided into three work packages:

Assessing prevalence of silicosis in non-mining industries Developing strategies for prioritising and implementing elimination measures Creating a toolbox of methods and tools to support silicosis elimination

Key findings from the research

The study involved 225 workers, most of whom had more than 10 years of experience in their respective industries.

Key findings included:

40% of participants were from the brick-making sector

34% worked in construction

The average participant age was 45 , ranging from 24 to 65 years

81.78% of participants were male

While none reported a previous diagnosis of silicosis, medical screening revealed that 12.44% showed symptoms suggestive of tuberculosis (TB).

Chest X-ray examinations identified one confirmed case of silicosis, representing a 0.5% prevalence rate.

The affected worker is a 45-year-old crusher operator in the mineral processing sector with 15 years of work experience, who is currently receiving medical treatment.

National strategy to eliminate silicosis

Deputy Director in the department’s Inspection and Enforcement Services branch, Warren Mallon, stressed that protecting workers’ health and safety is a fundamental right.

He said the National Programme for the Elimination of Silicosis, launched in 2004, includes:

Training labour inspectors

Monitoring workplace exposure levels

Requiring employers to report silica exposure risks

South Africa’s Occupational Health and Safety Strategy (2024–2029) also aims to achieve zero occupational injuries and diseases.

Challenges in tracking silicosis cases

The research found that no single reliable system currently exists to collect national data on silicosis cases.

To address this, researchers recommended several improvements, including:

Strengthening diagnostic processes

Improving reporting under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Act

Establishing a national silicosis register

Analysing medical aid databases

Conducting targeted industry surveys

Workplace exposure remains a risk

The third phase of the study, led by David Rees of the University of the Witwatersrand, assessed silica exposure levels in 11 companies.

The findings showed that workers faced exposure risks in almost all sectors studied, except roof tile manufacturing.

Rees warned that South Africa’s goal of eliminating silicosis could be jeopardised if workplace exposure risks are not effectively addressed.