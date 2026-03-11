Newly released documents on Wednesday have thrown Prime Minister Keir Starmer into the spotlight, raising questions about his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to Washington. The files, part of the initial batch of documents, highlight Mandelson's controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

Concerns regarding Mandelson's past relations and previous governmental resignations were raised prior to his appointment. These revelations come in the wake of Mandelson's dismissal in September, when the extent of his connection to Epstein came to light, urging further scrutiny over Starmer's judgment and policy decisions.

The Conservative Party's pressure led to the release of these documents, while further disclosures remain pending due to an ongoing police investigation. Allegations of document leakage and unwarranted severance demands have further complicated the narrative around one of Britain's high-ranking diplomatic roles.

