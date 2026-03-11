Left Menu

Norwegian Police Nab Trio in U.S. Embassy Bombing Case

Norwegian authorities arrested three suspects involved in the bombing at the U.S. embassy in Oslo. The attack utilized an improvised explosive device causing damage to the embassy's entrance but resulted in no injuries. Police released images of one suspect, and the three face terror-related charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norwegian police announced the arrest of three individuals tied to the bombing that struck the U.S. embassy in Oslo on Sunday.

The powerful explosion, caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) early in the morning, damaged the embassy's consular section but did not result in any injuries, authorities confirmed.

'They are suspected of a terror bombing,' stated Police Attorney Christian Hatlo. On Monday, police released images showing a hooded suspect, whose face was obscured, dressed in dark clothes and carrying a backpack or rucksack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

