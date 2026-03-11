Norwegian Police Nab Trio in U.S. Embassy Bombing Case

Norwegian police announced the arrest of three individuals tied to the bombing that struck the U.S. embassy in Oslo on Sunday.

The powerful explosion, caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) early in the morning, damaged the embassy's consular section but did not result in any injuries, authorities confirmed.

'They are suspected of a terror bombing,' stated Police Attorney Christian Hatlo. On Monday, police released images showing a hooded suspect, whose face was obscured, dressed in dark clothes and carrying a backpack or rucksack.

(With inputs from agencies.)