Kerala High Court Confirms Life Sentences in Political Murder Case

The Kerala High Court has affirmed the life sentences of five BJP activists for the 2006 murder of CPI(M) worker Yackoob in Kannur. Judges A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian concluded the attack was premeditated, following assaults suffered by BJP members days earlier.

The bench discarded defense claims of witness discrepancy, emphasizing cohesive testimonies identifying the perpetrators. Forensic evidence unequivocally linked Yackoob's death to a severe head injury from a bomb blast, supporting accusations of premeditated murder by an unlawful assembly.

The bench rejected arguments of delayed FIR filing, asserting police prioritized immediate area safety before case registration. The court upheld that all accused bore collective responsibility for Yackoob's murder, dismissing appeals against their convictions and sentences.