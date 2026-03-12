Left Menu

Kerala High Court Confirms Life Sentences in Political Murder Case

The Kerala High Court upheld life sentences for five BJP activists involved in the 2006 murder of CPI(M) worker Yackoob in Kannur. The court confirmed their conviction for using a bomb to retaliate against CPI(M) amidst political rivalry, dismissing appeals and highlighting the crime's premeditated nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:56 IST
Kerala High Court Confirms Life Sentences in Political Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has affirmed the life sentences of five BJP activists for the 2006 murder of CPI(M) worker Yackoob in Kannur. Judges A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian concluded the attack was premeditated, following assaults suffered by BJP members days earlier.

The bench discarded defense claims of witness discrepancy, emphasizing cohesive testimonies identifying the perpetrators. Forensic evidence unequivocally linked Yackoob's death to a severe head injury from a bomb blast, supporting accusations of premeditated murder by an unlawful assembly.

The bench rejected arguments of delayed FIR filing, asserting police prioritized immediate area safety before case registration. The court upheld that all accused bore collective responsibility for Yackoob's murder, dismissing appeals against their convictions and sentences.

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026