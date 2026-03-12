Indonesia and Australia Enhance Security Ties with Japan and Papua New Guinea

In a move to bolster regional security, Indonesia and Australia are extending their defense collaboration to include Japan and Papua New Guinea, as confirmed by Indonesia's Defence Minister. The expansion comes after a recent security treaty between Indonesia and Australia, aiming for enhanced cooperation in response to potential threats.

Key initiatives discussed involve sharing intelligence and jointly developing a defense training facility on Indonesia's Morotai island. This facility, alongside another in North Kalimantan developed with Singapore, will be accessible to military personnel from various countries including the Philippines and Singapore.

Furthermore, Indonesia shows readiness to deploy troops to Gaza for international security duties, contingent on developments in Middle Eastern diplomacy. This is part of Indonesia's ongoing commitment to global peace efforts, though final deployment numbers remain adaptable based on international involvement.