Tragedy in Fatehpur: Family's Alleged Suicide Pact Amid Financial Crisis

In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, three family members were found dead in a suspected suicide pact driven by financial distress. Sushila Srivastava, her son Amar, and brother-in-law Sunil reportedly consumed poison and inflicted self-harm. A suicide note revealed their dire financial situation and blamed certain individuals. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 12-03-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 11:00 IST
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, three family members were discovered dead in their home, possibly due to a suicide pact linked to financial distress, police reported Thursday. The victims include Sushila Srivastava, her son Amar, and brother-in-law Sunil, who were found with neck wounds and slit wrists.

The grim discovery was made by Sushila's husband, Sushil Kumar Srivastava, upon returning home to find his wife and son in pools of blood, while Sunil was critically injured. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Sunil was declared dead. Evidence at the scene, including empty poison packets and a suicide note, points towards financial struggles as the cause.

Authorities, including ADG Jyoti Narayan and IG Ajay Kumar Mishra, are overseeing the investigation, which suggests the trio initially consumed poison before turning to more violent methods. Amar's note cited debts of Rs 50 lakh and blamed three people. The investigation remains ongoing, pending forensic results.

