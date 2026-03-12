e-Courts Project Digitises 660 Crore Records, Expands Virtual Justice Services

India’s judiciary is undergoing a major digital transformation under the e-Courts Mission Mode Project, with over 660 crore pages of court records digitised and millions of cases now handled through online platforms to make justice delivery faster, more accessible and transparent.

The nationwide initiative, implemented in phases, focuses on strengthening the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across courts to streamline case management, reduce delays and improve public access to judicial services.

Massive Digitisation of Court Records

As of January 31, 2026, the e-Courts project has digitised more than 660.36 crore pages of court records, including legacy documents.

The digitisation drive enables:

Faster retrieval of case files

Secure digital storage of records

Seamless electronic workflows within courts

This initiative is helping courts move toward paperless case management systems.

Virtual Courts Process Over 10 Crore Challans

To simplify adjudication of minor traffic offences, 30 Virtual Courts have been established across the country.

These courts operate entirely online and have handled over 10.13 crore traffic challans, with fines worth ₹1,002.73 crore collected digitally.

Virtual courts reduce the burden on traditional courts while allowing citizens to settle cases remotely.

Video Conferencing Expands Remote Hearings

The project has significantly expanded video conferencing facilities to support remote hearings.

Currently:

3,240 court complexes are equipped with video conferencing systems

1,272 jails are connected with courts

Using this infrastructure, courts have conducted over 3.97 crore hearings through video conferencing, enabling undertrials, witnesses and lawyers to participate without physical presence.

E-Filing and Digital Payments Transform Case Filing

The e-filing platform allows litigants and lawyers to submit cases online, eliminating the need for physical paperwork.

So far:

More than 1 crore cases have been filed electronically

Digital court-fee payments worth ₹1,404 crore have been processed

Fines worth ₹75 crore have been paid through the system

These measures have significantly reduced procedural delays.

National Judicial Data Grid Tracks Case Pendency

The National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) provides real-time public access to case statistics across courts.

The upgraded dashboard allows authorities to:

Monitor case pendency

Identify delays

Improve judicial administration and planning

NJDG now serves as a key data-driven tool for managing court performance nationwide.

Upgraded Case Management System Across Courts

The Case Information System (CIS) 4.0 has been implemented in all courts.

The system offers:

Improved usability for court staff

Enhanced privacy safeguards

Integration with platforms such as NJDG, e-filing, virtual courts and ICJS

This integration enables seamless digital case processing across the judicial ecosystem.

Expanding Digital Access for Citizens

Several digital platforms now allow citizens to access court services easily.

Key initiatives include:

730 District Court websites hosted on the secure S3WaaS platform

e-Courts Services Portal, receiving 35 lakh hits daily

SMS alerts (over 4 lakh daily) and email updates (over 6 lakh daily) informing litigants about case developments

The e-Courts mobile app, downloaded 3.59 crore times, allows users to check case status, cause lists and other judicial information.

Digital Tools for Judges and Court Staff

Specialised applications have been developed to assist judicial officers in managing their workload.

The JustIS app, with 22,133 downloads, helps judges monitor and organise their cases more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Digital Courts 2.1 provides a fully paperless environment with AI-enabled translation and transcription tools, allowing judges to access documents, pleadings and evidence digitally.

E-Sewa Kendras Expand Citizen Support

To help citizens access digital services, e-Sewa Kendras have been set up across courts.

Currently operational are:

48 e-Sewa Kendras in High Courts

2,396 e-Sewa Kendras in District Courts

These centres assist litigants with services such as e-filing, accessing case information and submitting applications.

Digital Delivery of Court Processes

The National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes (NSTEP) system enables electronic service of court notices and summons.

So far, courts have processed 7.29 crore electronic processes, significantly reducing delays in case proceedings.

Strengthening Judicial Infrastructure

Alongside digital reforms, the Government of India continues to support physical judicial infrastructure through a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Development of Infrastructure Facilities, launched in 1993-94.

Under the scheme, financial support is provided to states for building:

Court halls

Residential units for judicial officers

Lawyers’ halls

Digital computer rooms

Toilet complexes

These measures complement the digital transformation of courts by improving both physical and technological infrastructure.

Toward a Faster and Transparent Justice System

Officials say the e-Courts project has significantly improved accessibility, transparency and efficiency in the justice delivery system.

With expanding digital services, data-driven monitoring tools and AI-enabled applications, India’s judiciary is moving steadily toward a modern, technology-driven judicial ecosystem.