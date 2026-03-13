Left Menu

Scrutinizing the Cost: Future of U.S. Election Observer Program

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management is reviewing the cost-effectiveness of an election observer program aimed at combatting racial discrimination in voting. This initiative has seen cutbacks since a 2013 Supreme Court ruling. The White House is contemplating stopping its funding, even as evaluations continue. Meanwhile, the Justice Department maintains its separate election monitoring efforts.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced its assessment of the election observer program, scrutinizing its $2.5 million cost amidst declining federal budgets and previous cutbacks following the 2013 Shelby County Supreme Court decision.

In light of CBS News reports, the White House is debating whether to halt funding for the initiative, essential in preventing racial discrimination in voting. Nevertheless, the Justice Department ensured its distinct electoral monitoring operations endure.

As preparations for the November midterm elections commence, the program's future remains uncertain, especially with the political pressures from President Donald Trump for stricter voting regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

