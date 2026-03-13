Scrutinizing the Cost: Future of U.S. Election Observer Program

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced its assessment of the election observer program, scrutinizing its $2.5 million cost amidst declining federal budgets and previous cutbacks following the 2013 Shelby County Supreme Court decision.

In light of CBS News reports, the White House is debating whether to halt funding for the initiative, essential in preventing racial discrimination in voting. Nevertheless, the Justice Department ensured its distinct electoral monitoring operations endure.

As preparations for the November midterm elections commence, the program's future remains uncertain, especially with the political pressures from President Donald Trump for stricter voting regulations.

