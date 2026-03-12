Left Menu

Fire Erupts on USS Gerald Ford: A Close Call for Crew

A non-combat-related fire on the USS Gerald Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, injured two sailors. The incident occurred in the Red Sea during operations against Iran. The ship remains operational, with injuries being non-life-threatening. The Ford, carrying over 5,000 sailors, has been deployed for over nine months.

Two U.S. sailors sustained injuries following a non-combat fire incident aboard the USS Gerald Ford, confirmed the U.S. military on Thursday.

The USS Gerald Ford, recognized as the largest aircraft carrier globally, is currently stationed in the Red Sea, actively participating in operations against Iran. In a recent statement, the military emphasized that both sailors received medical treatment for injuries deemed non-life-threatening, and their condition is stable at present.

The military further assured the public that there is no damage to the carrier's propulsion system, and it continues to be fully operational. The fire reportedly ignited within the ship's main laundry area. Earlier, Reuters reported that approximately 150 U.S. troops had been wounded amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

