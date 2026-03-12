Fire Erupts on USS Gerald Ford: A Close Call for Crew

Two U.S. sailors sustained injuries following a non-combat fire incident aboard the USS Gerald Ford, confirmed the U.S. military on Thursday.

The USS Gerald Ford, recognized as the largest aircraft carrier globally, is currently stationed in the Red Sea, actively participating in operations against Iran. In a recent statement, the military emphasized that both sailors received medical treatment for injuries deemed non-life-threatening, and their condition is stable at present.

The military further assured the public that there is no damage to the carrier's propulsion system, and it continues to be fully operational. The fire reportedly ignited within the ship's main laundry area. Earlier, Reuters reported that approximately 150 U.S. troops had been wounded amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)