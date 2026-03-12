Netflix Launches Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad to Boost India’s AVGC Ecosystem

Netflix has launched Eyeline Studios, its global production and innovation studio, in Hyderabad, marking a major investment in India’s rapidly expanding Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) ecosystem. The initiative is expected to strengthen India’s role in global production pipelines and support the adoption of advanced visual effects and next-generation production technologies.

The launch event was attended by Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju, CEO of Eyeline Studios Jeff Shapiro, and Indian actor and film producer Rana Daggubati, among other industry leaders.

A Global-Standard Production Facility

The Hyderabad facility spans approximately 32,000 square feet and is equipped with advanced visual effects and virtual production technologies supported by hybrid cloud infrastructure. The studio is designed to support high-end visual storytelling and will operate as part of Eyeline Studios’ global network, which includes facilities in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul and London.

Officials said the establishment of the studio reflects the growing importance of India in the global entertainment production ecosystem.

Strengthening India’s Creative Technology Sector

India has been steadily positioning itself as a global hub for creative technology and digital production, supported by government initiatives that focus on skill development and emerging media industries.

The launch of Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad is expected to contribute to the expansion of the AVGC ecosystem by supporting talent development, technology adoption and integration with global production networks.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy said Hyderabad has evolved into a dynamic centre where creativity, technology and global talent come together.

He noted that initiatives such as Eyeline Studios would further strengthen the city’s position as a leading hub for the film, technology and AVGC sectors, while opening new opportunities for talent and storytelling.

“Hyderabad has emerged as a vibrant centre where creativity, technology and global talent converge. This collaboration will help build a globally competitive creative ecosystem and create new opportunities for talent and storytelling from Hyderabad to the world,” he said.

Expanding the Orange Economy

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, highlighted India’s growing entertainment and creative technology sector, driven by a strong storytelling tradition and technological capabilities.

He said Hyderabad already has a strong AVGC legacy, with several global studios operating in the city.

Jaju also noted that the upcoming campus of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Hyderabad will further strengthen capacity building and skilling in the creative technology sector.

He added that during last year’s WAVES initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the growth of the Orange Economy, referring to industries driven by creativity, culture and innovation.

According to Jaju, the government’s policy focus is now translating into concrete initiatives, including the planned establishment of 15,000 content creator labs across the country, which are expected to generate around two million jobs in the creative economy.

Focus on Skilling and Talent Development

D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries and Commerce, said the state government is prioritising skill development initiatives to build a strong talent pool in areas such as animation, visual effects and digital media technologies.

He noted that with rapid technological advancements and growing industry participation, Hyderabad is well positioned to become a global hub for storytelling and creative technology.

Jeff Shapiro, CEO of Eyeline Studios, said India has long played an important role in the global visual effects industry due to its strong base of creative and technical talent.

He added that Hyderabad’s technology ecosystem and strong film culture make it an ideal location for building long-term capabilities in visual storytelling.

Actor and producer Rana Daggubati also highlighted the transformation of Hyderabad’s film industry over the past two decades, saying the launch of Eyeline Studios will further strengthen the city’s creative ecosystem and provide new opportunities for artists and storytellers.

Industry observers say the new facility could play an important role in connecting Indian talent with global film and streaming productions, reinforcing India’s growing influence in the global creative economy.