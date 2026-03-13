Communal Slogan Vandalism on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
Three individuals linked to Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested for allegedly writing communal slogans on walls along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The accused, including two women, face charges of inciting potential riots. The slogans were reported by a National Highways Authority of India employee, prompting police action.
- Country:
- India
In a significant law enforcement action, three individuals affiliated with the right-wing group, Hindu Raksha Dal, were taken into custody for reportedly inscribing communal slogans on a wall in Biharigarh.
The accused, comprising two women, allegedly scrawled divisive messages like "This road is not for Muslims" along the popular Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Their arrest came on Thursday evening following the circulation of a video showing the act on social media.
Authorities took swift action, charging the suspects with conspiring to incite riots. The arrests followed a complaint filed by a National Highways Authority of India employee, highlighting the breach of peace concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
4 teens killed after their motorcycle collides head-on with car in Jharkhand's Chatra: Police.
Rajasthan ACB Busts Corruption: Patwari and Operators Arrested
Nagaland's Stand Against Unjust Fees for Police Trainees
Delhi Police's Operation Shastra: A Big Win Against Street Crime
Crackdown on Fraud: Rajasthan Police Dismantles Deceptive Investment Scheme