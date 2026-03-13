Left Menu

Communal Slogan Vandalism on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Three individuals linked to Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested for allegedly writing communal slogans on walls along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The accused, including two women, face charges of inciting potential riots. The slogans were reported by a National Highways Authority of India employee, prompting police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement action, three individuals affiliated with the right-wing group, Hindu Raksha Dal, were taken into custody for reportedly inscribing communal slogans on a wall in Biharigarh.

The accused, comprising two women, allegedly scrawled divisive messages like "This road is not for Muslims" along the popular Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Their arrest came on Thursday evening following the circulation of a video showing the act on social media.

Authorities took swift action, charging the suspects with conspiring to incite riots. The arrests followed a complaint filed by a National Highways Authority of India employee, highlighting the breach of peace concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

