Nand Kishore Yadav Takes Oath as Nagaland Governor, Pledges Development

Nand Kishore Yadav officially assumed the role of Nagaland's governor at Lok Bhavan, with the oath administered by Justice Ashutosh Kumar. The event, attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, marked a new chapter for the state.

Following his appointment as the 23rd governor, Yadav succeeded Ajay Kumar Bhalla and addressed the audience, emphasizing Nagaland's cultural significance and its vibrant community values. Yadav highlighted the state's progress in sectors like infrastructure, education, and tourism, acknowledging the importance of harnessing these developments to create job opportunities for educated youth.

Yadav underscored the necessity of peace and harmony for sustainable progress and promised to collaborate with the state government and local communities to uphold good governance and foster inclusive development. He looks forward to working hand in hand with the people of Nagaland to enhance peace, development, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)