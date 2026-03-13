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Tragic Air Crash: Investigating the Loss of U.S. Military Refueler in Iraq

A U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, resulting in the deaths of four of its six crew members. Investigations continue, as the incident was not caused by hostile or friendly fire. The crash highlights the risks associated with military operations in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:30 IST
Tragic Air Crash: Investigating the Loss of U.S. Military Refueler in Iraq
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Four crew members aboard a U.S. military aircraft were confirmed dead following a crash in western Iraq, the U.S. military reported Friday. Efforts continue to locate the remaining two crew members.

The refueling aircraft crashed Thursday in an incident involving another aircraft, though no hostile or friendly fire was linked to the crash. This incident adds to the challenges faced by U.S. forces in operations against Iran.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident's lack of connection to enemy engagement. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed group, claimed responsibility. Meanwhile, a separate incident saw a fire aboard the USS Gerald Ford, injuring two sailors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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