Tragic Air Crash: Investigating the Loss of U.S. Military Refueler in Iraq

Four crew members aboard a U.S. military aircraft were confirmed dead following a crash in western Iraq, the U.S. military reported Friday. Efforts continue to locate the remaining two crew members.

The refueling aircraft crashed Thursday in an incident involving another aircraft, though no hostile or friendly fire was linked to the crash. This incident adds to the challenges faced by U.S. forces in operations against Iran.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident's lack of connection to enemy engagement. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed group, claimed responsibility. Meanwhile, a separate incident saw a fire aboard the USS Gerald Ford, injuring two sailors.

(With inputs from agencies.)