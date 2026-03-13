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Infamous 'Doremon' Burglar Nabbed in Delhi: Crime Spree Stopped

A notorious burglar known as 'Doremon', along with an accomplice, was arrested in northwest Delhi. Dinesh, alias 'Doremon', and Sunny were caught during night patrolling, leading to the resolution of 11 criminal cases. Authorities recovered stolen property, including a motorcycle and various tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:42 IST
Infamous 'Doremon' Burglar Nabbed in Delhi: Crime Spree Stopped
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for Delhi police, the infamous serial burglar known as 'Doremon' was arrested along with his partner in crime in northwest Delhi. The alleged criminal Dinesh, aged 26 and nicknamed for his unique method of operation, was apprehended with his accomplice, Sunny, during a routine night patrol.

The arrest occurred near Raja Park when officers noticed suspicious activity around a motorcycle seemingly being dragged. Upon questioning, both suspects displayed nervous behavior and made unsuccessful attempts to flee the scene, leading to their interception and arrest.

A search revealed a spring-actuated knife on Dinesh and confirmed the motorcycle in Sunny's possession as stolen property. Police have successfully solved 11 criminal cases linked to the duo, recovering various stolen items, pointing to an end of a series of thefts plaguing the locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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