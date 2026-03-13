Infamous 'Doremon' Burglar Nabbed in Delhi: Crime Spree Stopped

In a significant breakthrough for Delhi police, the infamous serial burglar known as 'Doremon' was arrested along with his partner in crime in northwest Delhi. The alleged criminal Dinesh, aged 26 and nicknamed for his unique method of operation, was apprehended with his accomplice, Sunny, during a routine night patrol.

The arrest occurred near Raja Park when officers noticed suspicious activity around a motorcycle seemingly being dragged. Upon questioning, both suspects displayed nervous behavior and made unsuccessful attempts to flee the scene, leading to their interception and arrest.

A search revealed a spring-actuated knife on Dinesh and confirmed the motorcycle in Sunny's possession as stolen property. Police have successfully solved 11 criminal cases linked to the duo, recovering various stolen items, pointing to an end of a series of thefts plaguing the locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)