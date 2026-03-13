Tragic Blast in Lakki Marwat

Seven police officers were killed in a roadside explosion in northwest Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district. An improvised explosive device (IED) struck a police vehicle during a routine patrol, killing SHO Azam and others instantly.

The incident prompted an immediate response from security forces, who cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough search operation and gather evidence at the blast site. Authorities are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, expressed his sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, condemning the cowardly act of terrorism. The government has promised full support for the bereaved families and reinforced the region's security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)