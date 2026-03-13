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Tragic Blast in Lakki Marwat

A powerful IED explosion targeted a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat, Pakistan, killing seven officers, including SHO Azam. The attack prompted a security operation and investigation to apprehend those responsible. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the act and pledged support for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:03 IST
Tragic Blast in Lakki Marwat
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Seven police officers were killed in a roadside explosion in northwest Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district. An improvised explosive device (IED) struck a police vehicle during a routine patrol, killing SHO Azam and others instantly.

The incident prompted an immediate response from security forces, who cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough search operation and gather evidence at the blast site. Authorities are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, expressed his sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, condemning the cowardly act of terrorism. The government has promised full support for the bereaved families and reinforced the region's security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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