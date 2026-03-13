PM Modi Launches ₹4,500 Cr Projects for Bodoland Development

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in Kokrajhar, Assam, through video conferencing, announcing infrastructure initiatives worth over ₹4,500 crore aimed at accelerating connectivity, economic growth, and peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Addressing the gathering from Guwahati after adverse weather prevented him from visiting Kokrajhar in person, the Prime Minister expressed his apologies to the people and thanked them for their overwhelming participation.

Tribute to Bodo Leaders and Cultural Heritage

At the beginning of his address, the Prime Minister paid homage to legendary Bodo leaders Bodofa Upendranath Brahma and Roopnath Brahma, acknowledging their contribution to the identity and progress of the Bodo community.

He also recalled witnessing the vibrant Bagurumba Dahou festival during his earlier visit to Assam and praised the Bodo community for preserving their language, traditions, and heritage.

The Prime Minister noted that spiritual traditions like Bathou and festivals such as Baisagu strengthen India’s cultural diversity and national unity.

₹4,500 Crore Development Push for Bodoland

Highlighting the government’s development agenda, the Prime Minister announced that projects worth more than ₹4,500 crore were being launched or initiated during the programme.

Out of this, over ₹1,100 crore has been allocated to strengthen road infrastructure across the Bodoland region, significantly improving connectivity.

He also said that the third phase of the Asom Mala campaign will further transform Assam’s road network and enhance transportation links within the state.

Boost to Rail Connectivity and Logistics

The Prime Minister highlighted recent rail initiatives, including the flagging off of the Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express and the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express, which are expected to improve regional mobility.

He said these railway projects would:

Improve passenger connectivity

Strengthen trade and tourism

Help farmers access larger markets

PM Modi noted that better logistics infrastructure will allow agricultural produce from Assam to reach major markets more efficiently.

Kokrajhar Emerging as a Regional Trade Hub

The Prime Minister announced that six key road projects in the BTR region have been launched to improve local infrastructure.

He also highlighted several rail infrastructure initiatives, including:

Establishment of a railway workshop in the region

Development of a rail link connecting the region to Bhutan

Modernization of railway stations

The Prime Minister noted that Vande Bharat and Rajdhani Express trains now halt at Kokrajhar, reflecting the town’s growing strategic importance.

According to him, these initiatives will help transform Kokrajhar into a major logistics and trade hub in Northeast India.

From Conflict to Peace in Bodoland

Reflecting on the region’s history, the Prime Minister said that Kokrajhar and nearby areas had endured decades of violence and instability in the past.

However, he emphasized that the region is now witnessing a new phase of peace and prosperity, where the sounds of traditional musical instruments such as Kham and Sifung have replaced the echoes of conflict.

He credited the transformation to sustained efforts toward peace and inclusive development.

Bodo Peace Accord and Regional Stability

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, calling it a landmark step that brought various groups together to ensure long-term peace in the region.

He said the government has consistently honoured its commitments under the agreement.

Key initiatives implemented under the accord include:

Recognition of Bodo as an Associate Official Language in Assam

A ₹1,500 crore special development package for the region

Establishment of new medical colleges and educational institutions

Integration of over 10,000 former insurgents into the mainstream

The Prime Minister said these measures have helped strengthen stability and create new opportunities for the youth.

Cultural Recognition for Bodo Traditions

PM Modi also said the government has taken steps to ensure national recognition for the faith and traditions of the Bodo community, including support for the traditional Bathou faith.

Financial assistance is being provided to develop and preserve spiritual and cultural sites important to tribal communities, he said.

Support for Land Rights and Governance

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and regional leaders for initiatives aimed at reclaiming land from illegal encroachments and providing legal land titles to indigenous communities.

He also acknowledged the contributions of local leadership, including Hagrama Mohilary, in advancing development and governance in the region.

Vision for a Developed Assam

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to building a “Viksit Assam” through sustained infrastructure investment, peace, and inclusive growth.

He expressed confidence that with continued public support and the efforts of the double-engine government, Assam will achieve rapid development and greater prosperity.