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Strengthening Digital Safety: National Dialogue Tackles Online Crimes Against Women and Children

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan emphasized the rising threat of online crimes against women and children in the digital age. At the 'National Dialogue on Online Crimes Against Women and Children', he urged states to enhance their capacities to combat these crimes effectively and foster a secure digital environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:05 IST
Strengthening Digital Safety: National Dialogue Tackles Online Crimes Against Women and Children
Govind Mohan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Friday highlighted the escalating issue of online crimes targeting women and children, motivated by the rise of digital connectivity. He called for urgent and cohesive action during the 'National Dialogue on Online Crimes Against Women and Children' held in the capital.

The event, organized by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Home Ministry, saw Mohan stressing the importance of fortifying state and union territories' capacities. He urged for specialized and coordinated response units to ensure prompt investigations, provide victim support, and take swift action against perpetrators.

Mohan also addressed IT intermediaries, asking them to comply with the Information Technology Act. He announced the launch of the 'Master Trainers Induction Programme' to create a national pool of trained officers, aiming to enhance investigative skills and response mechanisms against cyber threats to women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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