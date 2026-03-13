Karnataka Speaker Urges Government Accountability Amid Legislative Reply Concerns

In a heated session on Friday, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader lambasted the government for its scant replies to legislative questions, triggering opposition backlash.

Out of 131 inquiries from MLAs, only 55 were addressed, prompting stern warnings from Khader who stressed that his patience shouldn't be misconstrued as weakness. The Speaker demanded that the government fulfill its responsibility of transparent communication.

The opposition, echoing Khader's concerns, called for immediate corrective actions, while Home Minister G Parameshwara vowed to escalate the issue to the chief minister and ensure compliance. Deputy Speaker Lamani also promised to expedite departmental responses before the session concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)