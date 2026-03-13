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Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Judicial Service Applications Amid Practice Requirement Debate

The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for civil judge applications to April 30, 2026, while reviewing petitions regarding a three-year law practice prerequisite for judicial exams. This requirement, disputed by coaching centers and some universities, aims to ensure entrants gain meaningful experience before joining the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:02 IST
Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Judicial Service Applications Amid Practice Requirement Debate
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The Supreme Court has directed high courts to extend the application deadline for civil judge positions to April 30, 2026, amid ongoing debates about a mandatory three-year practice rule for judicial service entrants.

This decision came during a special bench hearing, addressing petitions regarding the three-year law practice requirement, initially imposed by the Supreme Court to ensure candidates gain meaningful experience before joining the judiciary.

Despite requests to suspend the practice rule until a final decision, the Supreme Court affirmed its necessity, with some high courts and universities expressing varying degrees of support or opposition to the rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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