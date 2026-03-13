India Moving Towards Era of Precision Medicine Driven by Genomics and AI: Dr Jitendra Singh

India is entering a transformative phase in healthcare where genomics, artificial intelligence and advanced biotechnology will drive personalised and precision medicine, enabling early detection of diseases and targeted treatments even before symptoms appear, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Addressing the NXT Summit 2026 – “For All Humankind”, the Minister said India’s vast genetic diversity and rapidly expanding genomic databases are creating new opportunities for predictive healthcare, precision diagnostics and customised treatment protocols.

India’s Genetic Diversity a Major Advantage

Dr Singh said India holds a unique advantage in genomic research due to its large and diverse population with more than 4,000–5,000 distinct communities.

Through the Genome India Initiative, scientists have already completed genome sequencing of 10,000 Indian individuals, laying the foundation for deeper research into disease patterns and preventive healthcare.

The long-term goal, he said, is to sequence one million genomes, which will significantly strengthen the country’s ability to predict and prevent diseases.

Multi-Omics and AI Transforming Healthcare

The Minister highlighted the growing role of multi-omics technologies, including genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics, in understanding complex diseases.

When combined with artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics, these technologies will allow doctors to design personalised treatment plans based on an individual’s genetic profile, lifestyle and environmental exposure.

“Tomorrow’s medicine will be personalised medicine, precision medicine and prescriptions tailored specifically for the individual patient,” Dr Singh said.

Bio-E3 Policy to Accelerate Biotechnology Growth

Dr Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy initiatives for strengthening India’s biotechnology ecosystem.

He highlighted the Bio-E3 Policy – Biotechnology for Economy, Employment and Environment, which aims to accelerate innovation in biomanufacturing and position India among global leaders in the sector.

India has already emerged as a major biomanufacturing hub, ranking third in the Asia-Pacific region and among the leading countries globally.

Government initiatives supporting this growth include:

Biofoundries and biomanufacturing clusters

Bio-NEST incubators to support biotech startups

Expanded biotechnology research platforms

The Minister said biotechnology is widely expected to drive the next industrial revolution, similar to the transformative impact of information technology in previous decades.

Breakthroughs in Vaccines and Gene Therapy

Dr Singh highlighted India’s growing achievements in biomedical innovation.

He noted that India developed the world’s first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, as well as an indigenously developed vaccine against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) for the prevention of cervical cancer.

Indian researchers are also advancing gene therapy-based treatments, including successful trials for haemophilia, a major genetic bleeding disorder.

AI-Based Diagnostics Expanding Healthcare Access

The Minister emphasised the role of AI-enabled diagnostics in improving early disease detection.

Technologies such as AI-based thermal imaging for breast cancer screening are being deployed through mobile health units, making advanced diagnostic services accessible even in remote villages.

He noted that early detection is significantly improving outcomes for diseases such as cancer.

“Increasingly, cancers like breast cancer are becoming curable when diagnosed in early stages,” he said.

Space Medicine Research Expanding Scientific Frontiers

Dr Singh also highlighted emerging collaborations between India’s space and healthcare sectors.

Joint initiatives between the Department of Space and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are exploring how biological processes behave in microgravity environments, which could lead to new medical insights and treatments.

Nuclear Sector Reforms to Boost Medical Innovation

The Minister also discussed the recently introduced SHANTI Act, which opens India’s nuclear sector to private participation for the first time.

The reform is expected to accelerate investments in:

Small modular reactors

Nuclear technologies

Nuclear medicine research

These advancements could lead to new treatment approaches for diseases such as acute lymphoid leukemia and fatty liver disease.

Dr Singh said the reform will also enable startups, entrepreneurs and smaller firms to participate in emerging nuclear technologies.

₹1 Lakh Crore Fund to Boost Research and Innovation

To support advanced technology development, the government has also created a ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund.

The fund aims to boost private sector participation in areas such as:

Biotechnology

Nuclear science

Artificial intelligence

Advanced healthcare technologies

India Emerging as Global Healthcare Destination

Dr Singh said India is increasingly being recognised as a cost-effective and high-quality healthcare destination, supported by strong scientific research and large-scale health data systems.

He also highlighted growing global interest in collaborating with India in life sciences and biotechnology.

Initiatives such as the Parliamentarians’ Forum on Life Sciences are expected to strengthen international cooperation, research partnerships and knowledge exchange in emerging healthcare technologies.