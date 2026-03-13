India Emerging as Global Hub for Precision Medicine and Biotech Innovation: Dr Jitendra Singh

India is entering a transformative era in healthcare as advances in biotechnology, genomics and multi-omics research position the country as a global centre for precision medicine, biomanufacturing and medical innovation, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Multi-Omics Summit 2026, organised by the Proteomics Society, India (PSI) in partnership with the IHW Council, the Minister highlighted how scientific advancements and policy initiatives are driving the country’s transition toward a technology-driven healthcare ecosystem.

India Transitioning into a Global Healthcare Destination

Dr Singh said India has moved beyond an era where patients had to travel abroad for advanced medical treatment and is now becoming an international destination for quality and affordable healthcare, attracting increasing numbers of medical tourists.

According to the Minister, India’s healthcare model is unique because it integrates modern biotechnology, genomics and artificial intelligence with traditional systems of medicine such as Ayurveda.

He noted that the establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH has played a crucial role in promoting traditional medicine alongside cutting-edge biomedical research.

This integrated approach, he said, is helping India develop innovative treatment solutions that combine scientific advances with centuries-old medical knowledge.

BioE3 Policy Driving Bioeconomy Growth

Highlighting biotechnology as a key pillar of national development, Dr Singh said India is among the first countries to launch the BioE3 Policy – Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment.

The policy aims to accelerate innovation, expand biomanufacturing capacity, and generate large-scale employment opportunities within the growing bioeconomy.

India’s biotechnology sector has witnessed dramatic growth over the past decade, with more than 11,000 biotech startups currently operating in the country, compared with only a few dozen a decade ago.

Government initiatives are also supporting the expansion of research infrastructure and manufacturing capacity.

Under the Biopharma Shakti scheme, the government has allocated ₹10,000 crore to establish:

Biomanufacturing hubs

Biofoundries

Advanced biotechnology research facilities

These initiatives aim to strengthen India’s position in global pharmaceutical and biotechnology supply chains.

Genome India Project Unlocking Genetic Insights

Dr Singh highlighted India’s unique advantage in genomic research due to its large and genetically diverse population.

Through the Genome India Project, scientists have already completed sequencing of around 10,000 genomes, laying the foundation for deeper research into disease patterns and personalised medicine.

The upcoming Phenome India initiative is expected to further expand this work by linking genomic data with clinical and lifestyle information.

Such large-scale genomic datasets will help researchers:

Identify genetic risk factors for diseases

Develop targeted therapies

Enable early disease detection and prevention

Multi-Omics and AI Transforming Medical Research

The Minister emphasised the growing importance of multi-omics platforms, which combine genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics to better understand complex biological systems.

When integrated with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, these platforms enable scientists to analyse vast datasets and uncover new insights into disease mechanisms.

This approach is expected to accelerate breakthroughs in drug discovery, diagnostics and personalised treatment strategies tailored to diverse populations.

Breakthroughs in Gene Therapy and Nuclear Medicine

Dr Singh also highlighted recent advances in gene-based therapies and nuclear medicine, which are opening new treatment possibilities for previously difficult-to-treat diseases.

He cited progress in therapies targeting conditions such as:

Sickle cell disease

Hemophilia

The Minister also referred to innovative treatments being developed at the Tata Memorial Centre, including nuclear medicine therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children.

Recent policy reforms have also opened India’s nuclear sector to greater private participation, encouraging innovation in nuclear medicine and advanced healthcare technologies.

India Demonstrating Leadership in Preventive Healthcare

Dr Singh noted that India has demonstrated global leadership in preventive healthcare through innovations such as the world’s first DNA-based vaccine, highlighting the country’s growing scientific capabilities.

He said the convergence of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, genomics and digital health platforms is creating unprecedented opportunities to transform healthcare delivery.

Global Collaboration Driving Scientific Innovation

The Minister emphasised that progress in fields such as multi-omics requires strong interdisciplinary collaboration across institutions, sectors and countries.

India is increasingly emerging as a hub for international research partnerships, supported by policy reforms and growing participation from academia, industry and startups.

Dr Singh expressed confidence that India’s expanding scientific ecosystem, combined with forward-looking policies and a strong talent base, will enable the country not only to collaborate globally but also to lead future breakthroughs in biotechnology and precision medicine.

Multi-Omics Summit 2026

The Multi-Omics Summit 2026 brought together leading scientists, clinicians, biotechnology innovators and industry experts to discuss cutting-edge developments in multi-omics research and its applications in healthcare, diagnostics and drug discovery.

Participants explored how integrated biological data platforms could transform medical research and enable more precise, personalised and preventive healthcare solutions in the years ahead.