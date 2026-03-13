Cracking the ATM Theft Ring: Arrests Made in Meghalaya's Multi-Crore Heist

In what is being described as a significant breakthrough, Meghalaya Police have arrested six people linked to a spate of ATM thefts totaling nearly Rs 1 crore in the East Khasi Hills district. The thefts, which occurred at different locations including Mawkriah, Smit, and Mylliem, had left the community on edge over the past year.

A detailed investigation revealed that two individuals from Haryana were among those nabbed, along with two alleged facilitators from Shillong. Efforts by the Special Cell of East Khasi Hills, in collaboration with local authorities in Haryana, have made it possible to apprehend these suspects.

The arrests mark just one step in the ongoing investigation, with law enforcement striving to capture additional gang members still at large. Police have emphasized that incriminating evidence has been collected, and further operations are anticipated to fully dismantle the group responsible for these thefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)