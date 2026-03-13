Nina Khrushcheva: Russia's Newest 'Foreign Agent'

The Russian government has designated U.S. academic Nina Khrushcheva as a 'foreign agent,' placing her amongst a list of individuals and organizations marked by Moscow for purportedly engaging in anti-Russian activities.

Khrushcheva, the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, expressed no surprise at being added to the list, which now includes over a thousand names.

She referred to the historical context, citing the rising reputation of Stalin in current Russian discourse, linking it to Khrushchev's denunciation of Stalin's repressive politics during a 1956 speech.