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Nina Khrushcheva: Russia's Newest 'Foreign Agent'

Nina Khrushcheva, a U.S. academic and descendant of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, was labeled a 'foreign agent' by Russia, a designation with espionage connotations. Khrushcheva, 62, frequently visits Russia for research and was unsurprised by the label, which impacts many Russians in various professions. She comments on historical ironies amid Stalin's rising reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:36 IST
Nina Khrushcheva: Russia's Newest 'Foreign Agent'

The Russian government has designated U.S. academic Nina Khrushcheva as a 'foreign agent,' placing her amongst a list of individuals and organizations marked by Moscow for purportedly engaging in anti-Russian activities.

Khrushcheva, the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, expressed no surprise at being added to the list, which now includes over a thousand names.

She referred to the historical context, citing the rising reputation of Stalin in current Russian discourse, linking it to Khrushchev's denunciation of Stalin's repressive politics during a 1956 speech.

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