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Escalating Conflict: Israel Targets Lebanese Infrastructure Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates as Israel targets key infrastructure in southern Lebanon while threatening more extensive attacks. With rising casualties and mass displacement, Lebanon struggles with a humanitarian crisis worsened by ongoing military actions. The UN seeks emergency funds to aid the affected civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:30 IST
Escalating Conflict: Israel Targets Lebanese Infrastructure Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Israel has intensified its military actions against Hezbollah by destroying a crucial bridge in southern Lebanon and warning of more attacks on the nation's infrastructure. Leaflets dropped over Beirut threatened devastation similar to the Gaza conflict, prompting worries about increased humanitarian fallout.

Since the onset of hostilities in early March, Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of 773 people in Lebanon. The conflict began after Hezbollah's retaliation for the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran. As the Lebanese government struggles to handle the influx of hundreds of thousands displaced by the violence, the United Nations is appealing for $308 million in emergency support.

The Israeli military claims to target sites used by Hezbollah militants, though they faced criticism for attacks on civilian infrastructure. Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Lebanon would face further repercussions until Hezbollah is disarmed. Meanwhile, attacks have expanded to previously unaffected areas in Beirut, worsening the crisis for those seeking refuge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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