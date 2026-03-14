Zelenskiy Reveals U.S. Postponement of Key Ukraine Conflict Talks
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that the U.S. postponed crucial tri-lateral talks aimed at resolving Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. The delay was attributed to U.S. negotiators being unable to leave due to Middle East conflicts. Russia suggested alternative locations in Switzerland or Turkey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:59 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Friday that the United States requested a delay in the latest round of trilateral discussions meant to address Ukraine's persistent conflict with Russia.
According to Ukrainian media outlets reporting on Zelenskiy's visit to France, the U.S. cited restrictions on its negotiators' travel due to situations in the Middle East as the reason.
Additionally, Zelenskiy noted Russia's disinclination to host talks on U.S. soil, suggesting Switzerland or Turkey as possible alternative venues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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