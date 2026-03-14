Heightened Security and Lone-Wolf Attacks Amid Iran Conflict

Amid mounting tensions due to the ongoing conflict with Iran, U.S. law enforcement remains vigilant following significant attacks unfolding within the country. Separate incidents occurred on Thursday in Michigan and Virginia, raising concerns about retaliatory violence.

In Michigan, a Lebanon-born man targeted a synagogue by driving an explosives-laden truck into its premises. Meanwhile, in Virginia, a man with a prior conviction for supporting terrorism shot U.S. Army personnel at Old Dominion University. Both attackers were neutralized on-site, underscoring challenges in tracking self-radicalized individuals.

Lone-wolf attacks are particularly difficult to anticipate due to the absence of typical warnings such as weapon transfers or foreign training. The situation is compounded by staffing cuts at the Department of Homeland Security following President Trump's policy changes, leaving the U.S. exposed to domestic risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)