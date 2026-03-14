Rise in US Antisemitic Incidents amid Synagogue Attack

A suspect was shot dead after smashing a truck into a synagogue in the Detroit area, where preschool children were present. The incident occurred as America experiences a rise in antisemitic actions, compounded by increasing instability in the Middle East following US and Israeli operations in Iran.

The assault inside the synagogue reflects growing security fears at religious sites across the US, amid escalated conflicts between US-Israel and Iran. Despite the severity of the crash, no serious injuries were reported, according to authorities.

This event is yet another grim reminder of the escalating violence targeting religious communities and underscores the need for heightened vigilance and security measures, as efforts to protect places of worship intensify across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)