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Impersonation Debacle: Fugitive in Congressman’s Security Detail Killed

A fugitive, known as Mike King, linked to U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett's security detail, was fatally shot by Dallas police. King, who ran Off Duty Police Services, was wanted for impersonation. CBS News Texas highlighted his association with Crockett and his use of false identities and illegal vehicle plates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 06:30 IST
Impersonation Debacle: Fugitive in Congressman’s Security Detail Killed
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A fugitive involved in U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett's security operations was shot and killed by Dallas police this week, according to sources cited by CBS News Texas.

The man, publicly called Mike King, used multiple aliases and ran a business connecting officers to off-duty work, despite being wanted for impersonating law enforcement.

Images showed King frequently near Crockett at public events, while he also used a fake undercover police car with stolen plates, raising security concerns.

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