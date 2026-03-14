Missile Attack on US Embassy Highlights Ongoing Tensions

A missile struck a helipad within the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, according to two Iraqi security officials.

The Associated Press provided footage showing a column of smoke rising over the embassy on Saturday morning.

The embassy complex, among the largest US diplomatic sites globally, has often been the target of rockets and drones by Iran-aligned militias. The US Embassy has yet to comment on this latest incident. On Friday, it renewed its Level 4 security alert, cautioning that attacks by Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups against US interests may continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)