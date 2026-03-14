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Missile Attack on US Embassy Highlights Ongoing Tensions

A missile hit a helipad at the US Embassy in Baghdad, causing a smoke column to rise over the compound. This attack is part of a series targeting the expansive embassy by Iran-aligned militias, prompting heightened security alerts. The embassy has not issued a statement yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:39 IST
Missile Attack on US Embassy Highlights Ongoing Tensions
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  • Iraq

A missile struck a helipad within the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, according to two Iraqi security officials.

The Associated Press provided footage showing a column of smoke rising over the embassy on Saturday morning.

The embassy complex, among the largest US diplomatic sites globally, has often been the target of rockets and drones by Iran-aligned militias. The US Embassy has yet to comment on this latest incident. On Friday, it renewed its Level 4 security alert, cautioning that attacks by Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups against US interests may continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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