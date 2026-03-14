Disc Jockey's Bomb Remark Sparks Airport Security Concern
A disc jockey named Rajatesh Bera was detained after allegedly referencing a bomb during an argument at Kempegowda International Airport, resulting in a police case. Bera, late for his flight from Bengaluru to Raipur, made the comment after being denied boarding by airline staff.
- Country:
- India
In a security-related incident at Kempegowda International Airport, disc jockey Rajatesh Bera was detained following an alarming remark involving a bomb. Bera, 40, from West Bengal, clashed with Indigo airline staff after arriving late for his flight.
Bera allegedly stated the flight would halt if there was a bomb onboard, causing security alarms to be raised. Authorities detained him, and a bomb threat assessment committee was convened to evaluate the threat's authenticity.
He was charged under sections concerning endangering life and causing public mischief. Claiming urgency due to his father's illness, Bera was released on bail pending further investigation, police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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