Left Menu

Disc Jockey's Bomb Remark Sparks Airport Security Concern

A disc jockey named Rajatesh Bera was detained after allegedly referencing a bomb during an argument at Kempegowda International Airport, resulting in a police case. Bera, late for his flight from Bengaluru to Raipur, made the comment after being denied boarding by airline staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:59 IST
Disc Jockey's Bomb Remark Sparks Airport Security Concern
  • Country:
  • India

In a security-related incident at Kempegowda International Airport, disc jockey Rajatesh Bera was detained following an alarming remark involving a bomb. Bera, 40, from West Bengal, clashed with Indigo airline staff after arriving late for his flight.

Bera allegedly stated the flight would halt if there was a bomb onboard, causing security alarms to be raised. Authorities detained him, and a bomb threat assessment committee was convened to evaluate the threat's authenticity.

He was charged under sections concerning endangering life and causing public mischief. Claiming urgency due to his father's illness, Bera was released on bail pending further investigation, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026