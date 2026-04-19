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Chaos On the Tarmac: Mumbai Airport Incident Takes Financial and Reputational Toll

Mumbai airport operator MIAL has fined AIASL Rs 10 lakh after a ground handling mishap damaged a Gulf Air aircraft. The incident on April 10 caused operational inefficiencies and reputational harm, with MIAL expressing concerns over potential revenue loss and operational constraints due to the aircraft's grounding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:28 IST
Chaos On the Tarmac: Mumbai Airport Incident Takes Financial and Reputational Toll
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An accident involving a detached dolly during ground handling operations resulted in significant damage to a Gulf Air aircraft parked at Mumbai airport, leading operator MIAL to fine AIASL Rs 10 lakh for its role in the incident as reported by PTI.

The mishap, which occurred on April 10, caused the Gulf Air plane to be classified as Aircraft on Ground (AOG), severely impacting the operations of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), owned by Adani Group, one of India's busiest airports.

MIAL highlighted the serious reputational, commercial, and operational implications of the incident, citing potential revenue disruptions and the additional operational constraints imposed by the aircraft grounding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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