Thai Election Scandal: A Barcode Controversy Threatens Political Stability

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is scheduled to inaugurate the parliament on Saturday, amid legal challenges following last month's general election. The spotlight is on potential voter privacy violations concerning barcoded ballots, as flagged by the Office of the Ombudsman, which has taken the issue to the Constitutional Court.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party secured a majority in the February election. However, complaints about the possibility of using barcodes and QR codes to identify voters have cast a shadow over the results. Similar ballot issues invalidated a 2006 election.

The Election Commission maintains that barcodes serve security purposes. Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai aims for a coalition government, offering potential political stability after years of turmoil. A key vote for the new prime minister is expected on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)