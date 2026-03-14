Massive Methamphetamine Destruction: India's Largest Drug Bust Success Story

The Andaman and Nicobar Police have successfully executed one of the largest drug destruction operations in India, disposing of over 6,000 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 36,000 crore.

This remarkable operation, concluded within nine months, stemmed from a significant anti-narcotics action initiated by the Indian Coast Guard in November 2024. A vessel with six Myanmarese crew members was intercepted, leading to the seizure of the contraband.

Under the supervision of Director General of Police Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, the drug disposal process was meticulously planned and carried out at the INHS Dhanvantri incineration facility, ending in March 2026. A high-level committee chaired by DIGP (PR) Dr A Koan oversaw the operation, emphasizing strict legal compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)