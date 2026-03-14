Drone Debris Ignites Fire in Fujairah

A fire broke out in the Fujairah emirate of the United Arab Emirates, a prominent bunkering hub, following debris fallout during a drone interception, according to the emirate's media office on Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The Fujairah emirate, strategically significant for its bunkering facilities, witnessed the incident which sparked immediate response efforts.

Civil defense forces are currently on the scene, working tirelessly to contain the flames and mitigate any potential damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)