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Drone Debris Ignites Fire in Fujairah

A fire erupted in the Fujairah emirate of the United Arab Emirates, a key bunkering hub, caused by debris falling during the interception of a drone. No injuries were reported. Civil defense forces are actively managing the situation to control and extinguish the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:52 IST
Drone Debris Ignites Fire in Fujairah
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  • Egypt

A fire broke out in the Fujairah emirate of the United Arab Emirates, a prominent bunkering hub, following debris fallout during a drone interception, according to the emirate's media office on Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The Fujairah emirate, strategically significant for its bunkering facilities, witnessed the incident which sparked immediate response efforts.

Civil defense forces are currently on the scene, working tirelessly to contain the flames and mitigate any potential damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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