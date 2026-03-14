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High Court Order Challenges Police Authority in Prayer Limitation Dispute

The Allahabad High Court rejected an Uttar Pradesh governmental order limiting mosque prayers due to law concerns. It criticized local police, recommending resignation or transfer if unable to uphold law. The court stated state's role is to ensure peaceful worship, setting March 16 for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:41 IST
High Court Order Challenges Police Authority in Prayer Limitation Dispute
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In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court has rejected an order from the Uttar Pradesh government that restricted the number of worshippers allowed at a Sambhal district mosque due to law and order issues.

The court criticized the local police and government officials for their inability to enforce the rule of law, suggesting that the Superintendent of Police and the District Collector should resign or seek transfer if they feel incompetent in fulfilling their duties.

This dispute arose after a petition claimed local authorities unfairly limited mosque attendance during Ramzan. The court emphasized that the state must ensure peaceful worship for all communities, and will revisit the case on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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