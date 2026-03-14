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Explosion Targets Amsterdam Jewish School: A Disturbing Trend

Dutch authorities are searching for an individual caught on video detonating an explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam, a move condemned by the mayor as a cowardly act against the Jewish community. Security is being increased around Jewish sites following similar incidents in Belgium and Rotterdam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:47 IST
Explosion Targets Amsterdam Jewish School: A Disturbing Trend
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Dutch authorities launched a manhunt Saturday after an individual was filmed setting off an explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam. The city's mayor condemned the act as a cowardly assault on the Jewish community. Despite the damage being limited, the attack has stirred fear and anger among residents.

Security measures at Jewish schools and sites across the nation have been strengthened following the explosion in Amsterdam and similar incidents in Belgium and Rotterdam. Mayor Femke Halsema emphasized that schools must remain safe sanctuaries for students and that Amsterdam should be a secure home for its Jewish population.

The Dutch justice and security minister, David van Weel, highlighted the pattern of attacks on Jewish buildings in recent days. He assured that the safety of Jewish institutions is a top priority, and an investigation into the explosives perpetrator is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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