Calls for Peace Persist After Release of Ladakhi Activist

Leaders from Ladakh announced their approval of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's release from Jodhpur jail on Saturday. They urged the government to release other detainees and requested the withdrawal of charges against protestors.

MP Mohamad Hanifa commended the release and appealed for statehood and protection under the Sixth Schedule. He emphasized that protest is a Constitutional right and called for government dialogue to resolve ongoing issues.

Kargil politician Sajjad Kargili demanded the immediate release of other detainees and highlighted the ongoing struggle for rights following Wangchuk's release from detention stemming from protests in Leh.

(With inputs from agencies.)