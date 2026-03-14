CBC Hosts Southern Regional Workshop on Collaborative Training Ecosystem for Civil Services

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s public administration training ecosystem, the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Government of India, convened the Southern Regional Consultative Workshop on Collaborative Capacity Building and Resource Sharing at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad.

The high-level consultation brought together 47 senior representatives from 23 Civil Services Training Institutions (CSTIs) and training institutes across Southern India, marking one of the most focused regional dialogues on institutional collaboration in the civil services training landscape.

The workshop forms part of CBC’s broader reform agenda under Mission Karmayogi, aimed at transforming government capacity building through networked institutions, digital learning ecosystems, and demand-driven training frameworks.

Building a Networked Training Ecosystem for Governance

The consultative workshop, conceptualised under the leadership of Ms. S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, sought to move India’s civil services training system toward a collaborative, resource-sharing model rather than isolated institutional efforts.

Opening the workshop, Ms. Chandralekha Mukherjee, Principal Advisor, CBC, emphasised that collaboration among civil service training institutions has historically been informal and personality-driven, rather than structured through institutional mechanisms.

She highlighted the urgent need for a shift from supply-driven training programmes to demand-driven capacity building, where training institutions dynamically respond to emerging governance challenges.

“India’s governance challenges today require interdisciplinary expertise and agile institutions. Collaborative platforms across CSTIs can unlock the collective knowledge, faculty strength, and infrastructure that already exists within the ecosystem,” she noted.

ASCI Showcases Innovation in Public Policy Training

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, Director General of ASCI, described public service as a lifetime covenant between the public servant and the government, stressing the importance of continuous learning in public administration.

He highlighted the role of ASCI’s Centre for Innovation in Public Policy as an institutional model that encourages experimentation, policy research, and knowledge-sharing among public administrators.

Dr. Kumar noted that collaborative platforms between training institutions can significantly improve policy design, governance innovation, and implementation efficiency, particularly in a rapidly evolving administrative landscape.

Three Pillars of Institutional Collaboration

The anchor presentation was delivered by Dr. Kamal Kapoor, Deputy Director General, National Communications Academy-Finance, and Chair of the workshop’s Thematic Task Force, which had conducted several weeks of consultations ahead of the event.

Dr. Kapoor presented a strategic framework built on three core pillars for structured institutional collaboration:

1. Faculty Sharing

Developing mechanisms for cross-institutional faculty exchange, enabling specialised experts from different training institutes to contribute across programmes.

2. Content and Knowledge Sharing

Creating shared repositories of learning materials to reduce duplication of course development across institutions and ensure consistent quality of training modules.

3. Infrastructure Sharing

Establishing platforms for institutes to share training facilities, digital infrastructure, and simulation resources to optimise utilisation and reduce operational costs.

Dr. Kapoor also highlighted the need for a nationally accessible resource directory of faculty, domain experts, and training resources to support collaborative programme design.

Breakout Discussions Generate Actionable Roadmap

Participants were divided into three thematic breakout groups, each tasked with examining current constraints and designing feasible collaboration mechanisms.

The discussions produced several actionable recommendations, including:

Creation of a centralised faculty and resource directory across CSTIs

Development of content discovery platforms to enable sharing of training modules and course material

Training calendar synchronisation mechanisms to avoid duplication of programmes across institutions

A digital infrastructure dashboard mapping training facilities across institutes

Integration of collaboration metrics with NSCSTI recognition and credit frameworks

Participants also explored ways to leverage digital platforms, blended learning models, and emerging technologies such as AI-assisted learning systems to enhance civil services training delivery.

Advancing Mission Karmayogi’s Institutional Vision

The regional workshop aligns with CBC’s ongoing efforts to operationalise the National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions (NSCSTI) and strengthen institutional cooperation across India’s training ecosystem.

With more than 400 government training institutions across the country, CBC’s collaborative framework aims to transform them into a coordinated national network of capacity building institutions, capable of rapidly responding to emerging governance priorities.

Way Forward: From Consultation to Implementation

The workshop concluded with a synthesis of the breakout discussions and a roadmap for translating regional insights into national policy recommendations.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Chandralekha Mukherjee emphasised that the success of the initiative would depend on moving from consultation to concrete implementation mechanisms.

She underscored that the insights generated during the regional consultation would contribute to building a collaborative, integrated, and future-ready civil services training ecosystem, enabling India’s public institutions to meet the complex governance challenges of the coming decades.

About the Capacity Building Commission

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC) is a key institutional pillar of Mission Karmayogi, the Government of India’s flagship programme to reform civil services capacity building. The Commission works to standardise training frameworks, strengthen institutional collaboration, and promote competency-driven learning across government organisations.