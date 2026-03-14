Left Menu

Tragic Discoveries: Lives Lost and Investigations Launched in Jharkhand Wells

Three bodies, including a father and his two children, were found in a well in Jharkhand's Jamtara district. Meanwhile, another boy's body was discovered in a well in Gumla district, leading to the arrest of a suspect. Investigations are underway in both incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:34 IST
Tragic Discoveries: Lives Lost and Investigations Launched in Jharkhand Wells
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand's Jamtara district, a tragic incident unfolded as the bodies of a man and his two children were discovered in a well. The deceased, identified as Laxman Murmu from West Bengal, along with his seven-year-old daughter and eleven-year-old son, were found at Mudaberia Ashram in the Bagdehri police area. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and launched a detailed investigation.

Simultaneously, in another distressing occurrence in Gumla district, the body of a six-year-old boy was recovered from a well in Kasira village. Investigations revealed that the boy was allegedly murdered by Kulbhushan Mahli, aged 35, who has been arrested. The murder is believed to have stemmed from a personal dispute with the victim's family.

These incidents highlight the ongoing issue of violence and tragedy in the region, prompting police investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding these heartbreaking discoveries.

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026