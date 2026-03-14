Tragic Discoveries: Lives Lost and Investigations Launched in Jharkhand Wells

In Jharkhand's Jamtara district, a tragic incident unfolded as the bodies of a man and his two children were discovered in a well. The deceased, identified as Laxman Murmu from West Bengal, along with his seven-year-old daughter and eleven-year-old son, were found at Mudaberia Ashram in the Bagdehri police area. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and launched a detailed investigation.

Simultaneously, in another distressing occurrence in Gumla district, the body of a six-year-old boy was recovered from a well in Kasira village. Investigations revealed that the boy was allegedly murdered by Kulbhushan Mahli, aged 35, who has been arrested. The murder is believed to have stemmed from a personal dispute with the victim's family.

These incidents highlight the ongoing issue of violence and tragedy in the region, prompting police investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding these heartbreaking discoveries.