Tragic Discoveries: Lives Lost and Investigations Launched in Jharkhand Wells
Three bodies, including a father and his two children, were found in a well in Jharkhand's Jamtara district. Meanwhile, another boy's body was discovered in a well in Gumla district, leading to the arrest of a suspect. Investigations are underway in both incidents.
- Country:
- India
In Jharkhand's Jamtara district, a tragic incident unfolded as the bodies of a man and his two children were discovered in a well. The deceased, identified as Laxman Murmu from West Bengal, along with his seven-year-old daughter and eleven-year-old son, were found at Mudaberia Ashram in the Bagdehri police area. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and launched a detailed investigation.
Simultaneously, in another distressing occurrence in Gumla district, the body of a six-year-old boy was recovered from a well in Kasira village. Investigations revealed that the boy was allegedly murdered by Kulbhushan Mahli, aged 35, who has been arrested. The murder is believed to have stemmed from a personal dispute with the victim's family.
These incidents highlight the ongoing issue of violence and tragedy in the region, prompting police investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding these heartbreaking discoveries.
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