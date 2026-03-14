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Kerala's Tribute to Justice V R Krishna Iyer: An International Legal Center

Kerala is set to honor Justice V R Krishna Iyer by transforming his residence, Sadgamaya, into a global legal research hub. Announced by Law Minister P Rajeev, this initiative is a tribute to Iyer's significant legal contributions. The center aims to become a pivotal platform for legal studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:36 IST
Kerala's Tribute to Justice V R Krishna Iyer: An International Legal Center
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Law Minister, P Rajeev, announced on Saturday that the state government plans to transform 'Sadgamaya', the former residence of Justice V R Krishna Iyer, a previous Supreme Court judge and ex-law minister, into an international-level legal research center.

The decision was made during a state Cabinet meeting, highlighting the government's dedication to recognizing Iyer's remarkable contributions to law and justice. The center is poised to become a crucial hub for international legal research, memorializing Iyer's work and influence.

Minister Rajeev shared his personal memories of Iyer, noting the jurist's impactful involvement in public issues and his strong anti-war stance. The new center not only continues Iyer's legacy but also fulfills a long-awaited promise to celebrate his lasting impact on law and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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