Suspended Cop's Allegations: Fact or Fiction?
A constable from Hyderabad was suspended for multiple breaches of conduct. In response, he accused senior officers of harassment, calling it a suicide motive in a video dismissed by police as 'drama' and 'misinformation'. Allegations included misconduct and financial extortion from complainants.
- Country:
- India
A constable assigned to a Women Police Station in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Zone has been suspended due to serious allegations of indiscipline. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, V C Sajjanar, took this action after the constable was found guilty of multiple counts of misconduct.
After facing suspension, the constable claimed harassment by senior officials as his reason for contemplating suicide, which was communicated in a selfie video. However, the Hyderabad Police labeled his accusations as false and termed his video a 'fictitious drama'. Investigations revealed that the constable had also been involved in collecting money from complainants, violating uniform regulations, and other breaches.
Despite documented warnings, the constable's behavior remained unaltered, leading to his suspension. Authorities confirmed that his attempt to manipulate public perception by spreading misinformation is misleading. Further disciplinary measures are being considered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outrage Over Sonam Wangchuk's Release: Allegations of Misuse of National Security Act
Delhi University Denies Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Discriminatory Interviews
Odisha's Rajya Sabha Polls: Allegations of Horse Trading Stir Up Controversy
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi: Allegations of Compromised Leadership and Energy Security Concerns
CPI(M) Rebel Sudhakaran Refutes Betrayal Allegations