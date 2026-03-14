Suspended Cop's Allegations: Fact or Fiction?

A constable assigned to a Women Police Station in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Zone has been suspended due to serious allegations of indiscipline. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, V C Sajjanar, took this action after the constable was found guilty of multiple counts of misconduct.

After facing suspension, the constable claimed harassment by senior officials as his reason for contemplating suicide, which was communicated in a selfie video. However, the Hyderabad Police labeled his accusations as false and termed his video a 'fictitious drama'. Investigations revealed that the constable had also been involved in collecting money from complainants, violating uniform regulations, and other breaches.

Despite documented warnings, the constable's behavior remained unaltered, leading to his suspension. Authorities confirmed that his attempt to manipulate public perception by spreading misinformation is misleading. Further disciplinary measures are being considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)