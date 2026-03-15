Kim Jong Un's Strategic Showdown: North Korea's Rocket Display

The North Korean regime, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, has once again showcased its military prowess. On Saturday, KLNA reported that the leader personally oversaw a test-launch of 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers, with a pinpoint accuracy of 100 percent.

This demonstration of firepower occurred amidst ongoing military drills between U.S. and South Korean forces. The South Korean military noted that North Korea launched over 10 ballistic missiles into the sea as U.S. President Donald Trump extended diplomatic overtures towards Pyongyang.

Right from an area near the capital Pyongyang, the missiles were launched around 1:20 p.m., heading towards the sea off the eastern coast, as confirmed by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. This latest launching underscores the fraught relationship in the Korean peninsula and the persistent military tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)