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Kim Jong Un's Strategic Showdown: North Korea's Rocket Display

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test-launch of multiple rocket launchers with high accuracy, as per state media KCNA. The launch coincided with joint U.S. and South Korean military drills. The missiles, fired from near Pyongyang, landed in the East Sea, demonstrating North Korea's military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 03:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 03:22 IST
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Showdown: North Korea's Rocket Display
Kim Jong Un

The North Korean regime, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, has once again showcased its military prowess. On Saturday, KLNA reported that the leader personally oversaw a test-launch of 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers, with a pinpoint accuracy of 100 percent.

This demonstration of firepower occurred amidst ongoing military drills between U.S. and South Korean forces. The South Korean military noted that North Korea launched over 10 ballistic missiles into the sea as U.S. President Donald Trump extended diplomatic overtures towards Pyongyang.

Right from an area near the capital Pyongyang, the missiles were launched around 1:20 p.m., heading towards the sea off the eastern coast, as confirmed by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. This latest launching underscores the fraught relationship in the Korean peninsula and the persistent military tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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