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Kim Jong Un's Teenage Daughter: North Korea's Next Heir?

South Korea's spy agency regards the teenage daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a potential heir, signaling a possible continuation of the Kim dynasty. Speculation grows with her appearances at high-profile events, although some doubt North Korea's readiness for a female leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:52 IST
Kim Jong Un's Teenage Daughter: North Korea's Next Heir?
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In an unprecedented move, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has proclaimed the teenage daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a potential successor, highlighting her rising prominence in the political arena.

Dubbed Kim's 'most beloved' by state media, the young girl, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae, has been present at significant state affairs since late 2022, leading to speculation regarding her future role. During a closed-door session at the National Assembly, NIS director Lee Jong-seok addressed her possible succession, countering any notion of opposition from Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong.

However, skepticism lingers as critics point to North Korea's male-dominated society and Kim Jong Un's relatively young age as possible barriers to appointing a female successor. Historical trends from the Kim family's leadership succession further complicate this narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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